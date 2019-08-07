Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank

FORT MYERS, Florida -- A toilet turned into a missile because of a lightning strike.

MaryLou Ward said she was in bed with her husband and three dogs during the rain and thunder, when all of a sudden they were blown out of bed. In the photos, you can see the porcelain broken into pieces.

Lightning hit the ground in front of their home over the weekend. That strike was just a little too close to the septic tank. It sparked methane gas from the tank, which led to an explosion that destroyed the tank, the home's plumbing and a toilet inside.

All of the plumbing will likely have to be replaced.

RELATED:
School librarian files lawsuit over exploding toilet

Toilet rodent leaves residents feeling flushed with fear

Man finds snake alive in toilet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatoiletlightningu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Man accused of killing wife while 2-year-old was inside home
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Show More
Video shows kids helping 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walk
6 foolproof tips to make your back-to-school routine easy
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Mother sentenced in toddler's sippy cup poisoning death
Are you looking for a job? See who's hiring in Spring Branch
More TOP STORIES News