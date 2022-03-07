missing person

Conroe family pleading for help locating missing son in Austin since Saturday

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 31-year-old-man last seen in Austin, Texas on March 5.

Timothy J. Perez, 31, was last seen Saturday near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Ln. by Austin police.


Perez is a Hispanic man with shoulder-length, black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, and a long beard. Perez is 6'2 and about 180 lbs. It is unknown what clothes Perez was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Perezes' father says police called around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, saying they found Perezes' vehicle but he was nowhere to be found.

The car was found about 15 miles from the Perezes' brother's home with a cold motor and an empty gas tank, according to police.

If you have any information about Perezes' disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

