Class is in session: ABC13 news team connecting virtually with students

ABC13 is investing in our youth by giving students a chance to go one-on-one with our news team.Eyewitness News is partnering with school districts across southeast Texas to connect young storytellers with our anchors and reporters through virtual classroom visits.Using video conferencing technology, we're supporting journalism and video production teachers by sharing the first-hand experiences of our Eyewitness News team, from how they got their start in the news business to giving students an inside look at how ABC13 is covering the coronavirus crisis.