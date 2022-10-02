'This Week in Texas': The Forward Party is hoping to move and change political conversation

Watch "This Week in Texas" on ABC13's live 24/7 streaming channel on devices including Roku and Fire TV.

The Forward Party was founded by former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, who visits ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams in a new episode to speak in .

A political party is soon hoping to be the home to disaffected Republicans and Democrats and anyone who politically identifies as Independent spends some time with ABC13's This Week in Texas.

It is called the Forward Party, and it is gaining traction, according to its organizers. Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang founded it.

The party recently held its first convention here in Houston, with at least 1,300 registered attendees, which was more than the 200 people that were expected.

There is a presence of the party in 37 states, and over 20,000 people have volunteered to help organize the party.

ABC13's political reporter and host, Tom Abrahams, visits Yang, prospective members, and the former Republican governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman, who is the co-chair along with Yang of the Forward Party.

"Most people who are fed up feel like there is no recourse and the toughest truth is they're largely right," Yang said.

"That's what the Forward Party is going to change. We'll introduce real choice and dynamism into a political system that's not even a two-party system in most parts of Texas or the country."

