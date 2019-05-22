Thieves stealing cash using 'suspended' Social Security scam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4102350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom fighting for benefits of son with autism after Social Security declares him dead

Scammers have a new way of stealing Social Security numbers and money from unsuspecting victims, officials say.The Federal Trade Commission warns that some people are getting calls telling them their Social Security number has been suspended and they need to confirm the number, withdraw money or buy gift cards, which are then stolen.In the past 12 months, more than 76,000 complaints about impostors were reported, resulting in $19 million in losses.The FTC warns not to trust unknown numbers or give away personal information.