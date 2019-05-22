Thieves stealing cash using 'suspended' Social Security scam

The Federal Trade Commission warns that some people are getting calls telling them their Social Security number has been suspended and they need to confirm the number, withdraw money or buy gift cards, which are then stolen.
RELATED: Social Security benefits to reduce by 2035
In the past 12 months, more than 76,000 complaints about impostors were reported, resulting in $19 million in losses.
The FTC warns not to trust unknown numbers or give away personal information.
SEE ALSO: Social Security mistakenly declared son with autism dead, mom says