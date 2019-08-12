CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals SUV and leaves bike in West University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car thief caught on camera got the ultimate trade-in.

Surveillance video shows the suspect on a bike, pulling the door handles on vehicles on Carolina Way in West-U Tuesday night.

The victim told ABC13, he left his Tahoe unlocked, and unfortunately, the keys were still inside.

The thief took the SUV but did leave the bicycle behind in the victim's driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330.

