A teacher and coach at The Woodlands High School has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child.Richard Chiamulera was arrested by Conroe ISD police on Wednesday.He is an English teacher and assistant girls' basketball coach at The Woodlands High School.In a letter sent home to parents, the principal says the district is in the process of terminating him.Chiamulera worked for Conroe ISD since 2016, but was suspended earlier this month.His bond was set at $600,000.