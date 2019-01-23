EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5101826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of trying to run over school security guard in custody

Shooting Update: Steven Delatorre, 42, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Delatorre turned himself in to Precinct 5 deputies on his own accord this evening and was arrested without incident at the Precinct 5 command station. pic.twitter.com/CAZkGoKKuh — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2019

The Village School has responded after they say a security guard fired at least three shots when a man tried to run over him.The school says the man was not legally permitted to enter the grounds and the security guard is not seriously injured. They also say that all of their students and faculty are safe."Yes, there was an incident outside The Village School concerning an individual who is not legally permitted to enter school grounds. There was an altercation between the individual and our security guard which resulted in the security guard discharging his weapon after he had been struck by the individual's vehicle. The individual left the campus area in his vehicle. The security guard was not seriously injured. The authorities were alerted immediately and are still investigating the situation. All of our students and staff were and are safe. We'll provide updates as we go through this investigation."Constable Ted Heap said gunshots were fired outside the school on Gentryside Drive near Whittington on Tuesday after Steve Delatorre was turned away because he was not allowed at the school. Delatorre has turned himself in.Delatorre was charged Tuesday night with aggravated assault after surrendering to deputy constables.Heap said a security guard noticed the man's car, which was pulling a trailer, approaching the school and recognized him as someone who had a restraining order against him.The guard used his vehicle to block the man's automobile, according to Heap.Heap said the guard exited his vehicle and was approaching the man when Delatorre drove his car towards the guard.The guard fired five or six rounds at the man, according to Heap.The guard was not injured.The constable said that a restraining order was filed by a coach at the school and that the suspect's ex-wife is in the process of filing one against Delatorre.