Family sues The Vault nightclub in downtown Houston for overserving woman who died in crash: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman who died in a rollover crash back in 2021 is suing the nightclub she was at that night in downtown Houston.

The video above is from a previous report in 2021.

Kayla Justine Jackson, 25, died in a crash on June 19, 2021, at 6700 South Freeway at about 3 a.m., according to Houston police.

A witness told police they saw Jackson speeding on the freeway before losing control of her vehicle and hitting a wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson's family is alleging The Vault nightclub violated numerous Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules, as well as overserving the victim "after being on notice that Jackson was obviously and extremely intoxicated and allowing her to leave the premises to operate her vehicle in this intoxicated condition."

The family seeks over $1 million in negligence and wrongful death.

