Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner talk Erica and Geoff's upcoming 'Goldbergs' wedding

NEW YORK -- Erica and Geoff's nuptials are quickly approaching this season on "The Goldbergs"!Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner have been playing Erica and Geoff for nine seasons now, but they say they could go on for many more."To come to work every day and actually enjoy the work that you're doing, the writing is amazing, everyone that we work with is great, but to be able to enjoy hanging out on set every day with your partner as well is key, so I love it," Orrantia said.They confirm that we'll actually get to see the big wedding episode this season."We've read up to episode 10 and I think it's around 15, 18, somewhere towards the end, but I think it's coming up, but we haven't read it yet, but I'm really excited to," Lerner said. "It's going to be a lot of pressure, I'm getting nervous now.""It's been building for years so now we've really got to bring it," Orrantia said.Could the wedding push the show beyond the 80s? Not likely, since the spin-off "Schooled" already ventured there. But, could there be room in the '00s for a more mature Erica and Geoff?"Take us to the 2000s! I'll play Geoff Schwartz in any decade," Lerner said. "We love the show so it would be really cool to see us in more decades."This week, Adam messes up while filming his school's last football game of the year and Beverly wants to buy her neighbor Arnie Wolfy's (Dan Lauria) house for Erica and Geoff.