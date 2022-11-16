Applications open for program that helps Texans pay their utility bills

The program makes direct payments to utility companies for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills, and the assistance doesn't have to be paid back.

Good news for anyone struggling to pay their utility bills -- a state program that offers help is once again taking applications.

The Texas Utility Help Program can help low-income families pay for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater.

Texans can apply for assistance online at texasutilityhelp.com.

The money in the program comes from the Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program makes payments directly to the utility company on behalf of those in need. It's designed for anyone making below 150% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

For instance, a family of four would need to earn less than $41,625 a year to qualify.

To apply online, you'll need to provide an I.D., most recent utility bill, income documentation and proof that a utility is disconnected, under threat of disconnection, past due or is current.

The assistance does not need to be paid back and is available for renters or home owners.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.