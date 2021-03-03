Teachers can get the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas health officials say

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10383528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's newly approved shot.