Teachers can get the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas health officials say

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday directed all vaccine providers to immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration.
Up until now, school employees who were eligible under the 1A and 1B phases were allowed to get shots.
The guidance came after the state's health department got initial direction from the federal level. The federal directive defined the people eligible as "those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers."
According to DSHS, this action does not change the other groups prioritized for vaccination in Texas.
With the federal directive, Texas providers are to immediately begin vaccinating the education and child care personnel listed below. #TexasDSHSNewsRelease: https://t.co/lSZPvuGK6g #COVID19TX vaccine sign-up information: https://t.co/Fn5VkvKav0#HealthyTexas #EveryDoseMatters pic.twitter.com/QtvKnyPl0K— Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 3, 2021
