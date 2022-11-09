Republican Wesley Hunt wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 38th Congressional District

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Republican Wesley Hunt is the projected winner of Texas' newly created 38th district, defeating Democrat Duncan Klussmann.

Election Night's results showed Hunt with 64% of the votes, and Klussmann with 35%.

The 38th district was among the new districts that came as a result of the latest census data. The district is in the west and northern Harris County, which will likely be safe Republican territory.

Hunt ran for congress in 2020 against District 7 incumbent Lizzie Fletcher and lost in a narrow contest. This year, he was the prohibitive favorite.

"This is going to be a pretty strong Republican district, and it falls right in line with who I am," Hunt told ABC13's Tom Abrahams in a September interview. "We ran last time, came short. We don't quit. Get right back on the horse and run again, and I think our hard work for the last four years has really paid off."