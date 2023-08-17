Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announces intent to run for reelection

During a discussion about Harris County's lawsuit against the state over a law that eliminates the county's election administrator position, Christian Menefee told ABC13 he plans to run for reelection.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee joined Eyewitness News at 9 a.m. to discuss the battle over Senate Bill 1750, and announced his intent to run for reelection.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce that I will be running for reelection as the Harris County attorney. It's been an incredible first term. We've gotten a lot done in public health, protecting consumers, and standing up for our elections. So, I'm going to do everything that I can to make sure that I give back for another four years to keep continuing that important work -- to stand up for both Harris County government and Harris County residents," Menefee said.

Right now, Menefee is running unopposed.

His office sued the state over SB1750, which eliminates the county's election administrator position. A judge ruled in the county's favor, but the Attorney General's office appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

"This is just the latest example of our state legislators trying to undermine Harris County elections. In 2020, when we had the innovation of drive-thru voting, the very next legislative session, Republicans in Austin passed a law to ban it. When we did 24-hour voting, they passed a law to ban it. When we had record-breaking voting by mail, again, they passed a law to ban it," Menefee said. "So every single time, we're saying that when we make it easier for people to vote and when we change our election processes, they come and they undermine it."

The law only applies to Texas counties with 3.5 million people on Sept. 1, 2023, and Harris County is the only one that falls under those guidelines.

"We've sued them because this law violates the Texas constitution," Menefee said. "It will only ever apply to Harris County, and the Texas legislator is not authorized to violate our constitution."

Republicans say the legislation is intended to make elections secure in Harris County following issues at the polls in 2022, like long lines and ballot paper shortages. Menefee claims Harris County is being targeted for its liberal-leaning politics.

Watch the video above to hear Menefee's discussion about HB1750 and his announcement that he is running for reelection.

