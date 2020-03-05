Texas man gets 30 days in jail for licking Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- The man seen on video licking a tub of ice cream at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, will spend 30 days in jail for the act.

D'Adrien Anderson was seen in a video in August 2019 opening the container, licking the ice cream and putting it back in the freezer. He ended up buying that exact product, the store confirmed.

Walmart says surveillance video also showed Anderson taking the ice cream and purchasing it.

He and his father also returned to Walmart to show officers his receipt for the ice cream. Anderson's father says his son was just trying to get Facebook likes.

Anderson was charged with criminal mischief in the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas man jailed for criminal mischief after licking Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart for Facebook likes

Along with the jail time, he will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $1,000.

After the video of Anderson licking the ice cream went viral, several health and safety questions were raised.

It cost Blue Bell Creameries $1,565 to replace all of the ice cream in the display case. Anderson will also have to pay restitution in that amount to Blue Bell.

His 30-day jail sentence will begin immediately.

The video above is from a previous story.

Blue Bell licking: Teen will not face adult charges in viral ice cream stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the ice cream licking suspect as a juvenile from San Antonio.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsblue bellice cream
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Harris Co. gives update on response to COVID-19 threat
Body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
How to make hand sanitizer
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Sunny and mild Thursday
What school districts are doing about COVID-19
Show More
Southwest drops airfare to beach vacation spots
United Airlines warns employees about impact of coronavirus on flight schedules
Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 vehicles on Hwy 59, then leaves
Rapper 50 Cent coming to Tomball today
Abandoned home burns as squatter is rescued by neighbors
More TOP STORIES News