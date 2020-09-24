Society

Texas artist displays sea of flags to honor COVID-19 victims

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas artist created a showcase of flags in his yard to honor all those who died after during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shane Reilly from Austin said he continues to add additional red and white flags to the display he started back in May. Each flag represents one Texan who has died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Reilly told the New York Times that he started paying close attention to the coronavirus pandemic early on, as his son is immunocompromised.

"We live on a corner, so I see people walking by every day and I would notice that they just weren't wearing masks," he said, "And I thought, something's not hitting home with them. These are real people dying, real Texans dying, and I've got a kid in quarantine here at home and people are acting like this is almost a vacation."

In the midst of the display stands a sign that reads, "Texans lost to COVID-19" with a number painted below in red.

Reilly said he spray paints the current number of flags on his lawn as the death toll continues to rise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustincoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
RodeoHouston will commit $14M for scholarships for 2021 event
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Woman's body found near bayou in Galveston
Show More
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Giving Tuesday: How KCM Helps Families Survive Pandemic
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News