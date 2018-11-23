Tekashi69 transferred to new facility after 'death threats,' lawyer says

Troubled rapper Tekashi69 has been transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for safety concerns. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

BROOKLYN, New York --
Troubled rapper Tekashi69 has been transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for safety concerns.

The lawyer representing the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said his client has been getting death threats and needed to be transferred to an undisclosed facility.

At MDC Brooklyn, Hernandez was placed in the general population.

Tekashi69 faces federal racketeering and firearms charges. His arrest appears to be connected to a shooting at a party last month.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
