Investigators identify 2 teens and stepfather found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Katy

The sheriff has identified that man as the girls' stepfather.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have identified the two teens and male found dead inside a Katy area home Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened at the 3800 block of Silverhawk Drive.

Authorities said they received a call from a Reyna Isabel Perez around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, who claimed she could not find her family.

When deputies arrived, they searched the house and found the bodies of Maria Perez, 14, Isabella Perez, 15, and their stepfather, Victor Portillo in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Katy.


All three were found to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.

