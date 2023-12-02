1 dies after high-speed chase involving several teens ends in crash in NW Harris Co., police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed after a high-speed chase involving several teenagers ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said officers saw a vehicle full of teens driving recklessly and attempted to pull them over at about 12:43 a.m. near Rankin and Kuykendhahl.

Investigators said the group refused to stop and initiated a high-speed chase reaching up to 80 mph. Chief Chandra Hatcher added that at some point, the suspects turned off their headlights in an attempt to escape officers.

About three minutes into the chase, the driver went through the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive near Bammel North Houston Road, hitting two other vehicles.

Three of the teenage suspects were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

One of the teenagers was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators believe all of the people inside the suspects' vehicle were about 16 and 17 years old.

One innocent person involved in the wreck was taken to hospital in stable condition, and another stayed at the scene.

"It's holiday season, one suspect here who's deceased - prayers to family - we don't know what was going on, who was in the car just yet, or why they fled," Hatcher said.