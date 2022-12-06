Teenager dies from the flu in Galveston County, health district says

Coronavirus symptoms vs a cold: Testing helps differentiate between COVID and flu similarities, like a sore throat, as the omicron variant spreads.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials urge residents to get their flu shots after Galveston County reported its first flu-related pediatric death this season.

The video above explains the difference between flu, cold or COVID-19 and how to respond to symptoms.

A teenaged boy died on Dec. 3 after developing flu symptoms and testing positive for Influenza A on Nov. 30, according to the Galveston County Health District.

Officials said the teen was not vaccinated against the flu and had pre-existing medical conditions.

"We are saddened to share that a Galveston County young man passed away and that it was flu-related," Dr. Philip Keiser, GCHD CEO and Galveston County health authority, said.

Health officials urge residents who are 6 months and older to get vaccinated every year to prevent falling ill with the seasonal flu.

GCHD said vaccination is especially important for certain high-risk groups.

Those ages 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for complications or even death if they get the flu, according to GCHD.

Officials also noted that vaccination is also important for healthcare workers and others who live with or care for high-risk people to keep from spreading the flu to them.

"This flu season has been particularly bad. More than 5,000 Galveston County residents have tested positive for flu since Oct. 1," Keiser said. "There is still time to get your flu vaccine to protect you this season, and we cannot urge you strongly enough to do so."

Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people, especially children, may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may also be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.

SEE RELATED: Flu surges in at least 17 states as respiratory virus activity continues to ramp up across US