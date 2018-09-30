Teens playing with handgun leaves one dead in Atascocita

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two teens were playing with the handgun when it accidentally discharged and struck one of them.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A teen is dead after an accidental shooting that happened while he and a friend were playing with a gun.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 6700 block of Atasca Creek Drive in Atascocita about a call of an accidental shooting.


Sheriff Gonzalez said two teens were playing with the handgun when it accidentally discharged and struck one of them.

The male was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
