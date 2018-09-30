@Pct4Constable responded to in-progress call at home located at 6700 blk of Atasca Creek Drive. Preliminary info: two males, late teens, playing w a handgun, gun discharged striking one male. Male transported via EMS & pronounced deceased. @HCSOTexas Homicide/CSU enroute #hounews pic.twitter.com/v1aaWXMU3l — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 30, 2018

A teen is dead after an accidental shooting that happened while he and a friend were playing with a gun.According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 6700 block of Atasca Creek Drive in Atascocita about a call of an accidental shooting.Sheriff Gonzalez said two teens were playing with the handgun when it accidentally discharged and struck one of them.The male was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.