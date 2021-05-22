Teen shot multiple times in parking lot in N. Harris County

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of the North Freeway.
An unknown man started firing multiple shots at the teen, according to deputies.
@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at the 10100 blk of North Fwy. Deputies found a teen (approx 16) had sustained a couple gunshot wounds. Deputies applied two tourniquets and arranged for ambulance transport. The teen is stable. Investigators are enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/7Jdr0XW9sl— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 22, 2021
Deputies said the teen, who they say is approximately 16 years old, was rushed to a hospital after they applied two tourniquets.
The suspect was described as a Black male with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing all black.
If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.