Teen shot multiple times in parking lot in N. Harris County

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at the 10100 blk of North Fwy. Deputies found a teen (approx 16) had sustained a couple gunshot wounds. Deputies applied two tourniquets and arranged for ambulance transport. The teen is stable. Investigators are enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/7Jdr0XW9sl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 22, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was shot while walking in a parking lot Saturday afternoon in north Harris County, according to deputies.It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of the North Freeway.An unknown man started firing multiple shots at the teen, according to deputies.Deputies said the teen, who they say is approximately 16 years old, was rushed to a hospital after they applied two tourniquets.The suspect was described as a Black male with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing all black.If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.