A 17-year-old from Cleveland, Texas, was killed in a rollover wreck that authorities say appears to have been caused by road rage.The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on CR 3478B in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County.According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Johnathan Michael Perez died when his vehicle was struck from behind, causing the car to roll over several times. Another teen riding with Perez was injured. The passenger was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.Investigators say it appears that prior to the rollover crash, the two teens may have been involved in some type of incident that caused road rage to escalate into the fatal wreck.An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.