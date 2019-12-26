Teen dies after crashing car into New Caney home

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been killed after troopers say he crashed into a home in New Caney.The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Russell and Trinity Way.Someone in the house heard a loud crash.Paramedics were not able save the 19-year-old man who was driving a Chevy Camaro. He died at the scene.Authorities say no one in the home was hurt.Troopers believe the driver lost control at a "T" intersection, went airborne, hit a tree, crashed through a birdbath and hit the house, breaking two support pillars.Video from the crash show the driver's Camaro left in pieces.