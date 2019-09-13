Teen charged with bringing gun to Langham Creek High School

UPDATE: Cy-Fair ISD says the panic today started after they got a tip that a former student was inside the school with a weapon. https://t.co/up2eVYyGJn pic.twitter.com/Rfi13lKFfO — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2019

@langhamcreekhs is safe. We are going to lift lockdown and get school back to normal business. Media reports of shots fired at the campus are FALSE. please be patient as we work to open campus and those parents waiting outside we will assist you shortly. — CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) September 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen with a gun prompted the lockdown at Langham Creek High School Friday morning, according to school district officials.David Hughes, principal of Langham Creek, issued a statement that says shortly before 10 a.m., Cy-Fair ISD police officers received a tip that a former student inside the school was reported to be in possession of a weapon.The 17-year-old was in a hallway, officials say, and then ran into a nearby neighborhood where he was quickly apprehended. The school entered lockdown mode as a precautionary measure as authorities initially thought there could be a second suspect on campus. That turned out not to be true.Jordan James McGee was arrested after authorities say they found him in possession of a pistol. Police say they're aren't sure if it was loaded or not.McGee has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon -- a felony. School officials say McGee is a former student. No further details have been released.Hughes added that once officers issued an all-clear shortly after 10:30 a.m., the campus began the process of lifting the lockdown and worked to reunite students with concerned parents.Due to the high volume of parents arriving on campus to reunite with students, Hughes says they've made the decision to initiate an early release for Langham Creek High School.Transportation was provided as students are dismissed, with staggered release times that began at 12:45 p.m.