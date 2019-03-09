14-year-old charged in connection with stabbing death of HISD student

EMBED <>More Videos

According to police, the boy was stabbed in the head with a knife during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who is said to be a 14-year-old student.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of another HISD student.

The victim, another 14-year-old student, from Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston died in the hospital Friday after he was stabbed in the head during dismissal two days before.



According to police, the teen suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack happened across the street from school near a convenience store.
According to police, the boy was stabbed in the head with a knife during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who is said to be a 14-year-old student.

"The argument, we're told, involved food," said HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova.

Police say they spoke with the suspect's family, but did not disclose how much information they provided.

The victim was described as still acting as if he was in a fight when he was loaded onto an ambulance by paramedics. Within hours, his condition was listed as critical at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The incident is not believed to be gang-related, according to the police chief.
"We've found no gang-related nexus on this particular incident and so far we've found nothing that's gang-related," he said.

Until the suspect is found, extra law enforcement was assigned to the campus. Counselors were provided to students needing to talk about the impact of a classmate's violent attack.

After the teen's death, HISD released this statement:
We are heartbroken to learn that our student has passed away. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who loved and cared for him. We had counselors available at Jane Long Academy this week to offer emotional support to students and staff and they will return after Spring Break.

A Crime Stoppers reward is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information can be provided anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonhisdteenstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands
Fiery crash linked to deadly office shooting in The Woodlands
Timeline: Houston area shootings in the workplace
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
'Captain America' pays visit to Houston's newest congressman
Go on an adventure at Riva Row Boat House
New travel requirements coming for Americans headed to Europe
Show More
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
High school dances include breathalyzer in one district
Man hopes near-death experience gets county to fix driveway
Texas A&M University student missing, last seen on campus
Man sentenced in Bellaire police officer's 2016 death
More TOP STORIES News