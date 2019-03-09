14-year-old charged in connection with stabbing death of HISD student

2nd UPDATE: A 14 year-old juvenile male suspect was arrested earlier this afternoon in the 5400 block of Ashbrook. At this time, he is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in this incident. No other information is available at this time. #HouNews https://t.co/MTxpSHhmwx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of another HISD student.The victim, another 14-year-old student, from Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston died in the hospital Friday after he was stabbed in the head during dismissal two days before.According to police, the teen suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The attack happened across the street from school near a convenience store.According to police, the boy was stabbed in the head with a knife during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who is said to be a 14-year-old student."The argument, we're told, involved food," said HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova.Police say they spoke with the suspect's family, but did not disclose how much information they provided.The victim was described as still acting as if he was in a fight when he was loaded onto an ambulance by paramedics. Within hours, his condition was listed as critical at Memorial Hermann Hospital.The incident is not believed to be gang-related, according to the police chief."We've found no gang-related nexus on this particular incident and so far we've found nothing that's gang-related," he said.Until the suspect is found, extra law enforcement was assigned to the campus. Counselors were provided to students needing to talk about the impact of a classmate's violent attack.After the teen's death, HISD released this statement:A Crime Stoppers reward is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information can be provided anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.