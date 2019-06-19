Technology

Cat filter during livestream with Pakistani officials leaves viewers scratching their whiskers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- It was a mistake that had some people in Pakistan scratching their whiskers.

A regional minister was giving a briefing that was livestreamed on social media last week when viewers noticed the officials had unexpected feline features. The cat filter, a social media feature applying drawn images onto people's faces, was on.

Social media was quick to pounce on the image.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party's social media team wrote it had determined "human error" by a hardworking volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed "within a few minutes."

The team says actions have been taken to prevent "such an incident" in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybizarrefunny videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News