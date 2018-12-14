Some customers may be experiencing problems with AOL Mail. We understand this is frustrating. We are working especially hard to fix this as soon as possible. — AOL Customer Support (@AOLSupportHelp) December 15, 2018

It's only been 12 hours. Get someone more knowledgeable to work on your constant email issues? — Kassius (@oatesfan) December 15, 2018

Down all day long — Heidi (@HeidiNYC) December 15, 2018

AOL Mail users are reporting a major outage that has affected some for as many as 12 hours.The company said Friday it is working to resolve the issue.AOL said in 2017 that it has 2.1 million users that still use its dial-up internet service.