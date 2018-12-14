TECHNOLOGY

AOL Mail outage locks users out of inboxes for more than 12 hours

An outage has kept AOL Mail users from their inboxes for at least half a day.

AOL Mail users are reporting a major outage that has affected some for as many as 12 hours.

The company said Friday it is working to resolve the issue.

AOL said in 2017 that it has 2.1 million users that still use its dial-up internet service.

