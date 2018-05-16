A teacher is suspended without pay amid allegations that he attacked a student during an outdoor Agriculture class lesson.According to the student's mother, the middle school student was allegedly grabbed by the teacher, spit on and called the 'N-word.'The parent spoke toabout the matter, but did not want to be identified on camera.She said the incident occurred on May 10 when her child's class went outside for a lesson. During the class, the mom said several students began throwing dirt, but she said her son was the one disciplined."From my understanding, he walked up to my son, grabbed him by the arm and told him he wanted to smash his head into a brick and burn him on fire," the parent said.The allegations get even worse."Called him the N-word and told him it's people like him that keeps him from doing his job," the mother said.She went on to say it was tough to gauge how her 13-year-old was feeling, but she's certain what happened last week would stick with him forever.Cumberland County Schools told WTVD-TV that the school system is "aware of the allegations and is investigating."School representatives also said the teacher, James Cochran, was suspended without pay. Meanwhile, the mother of the student is looking to press charges.The sheriff's office confirmed there was an active criminal investigation into the teacher's actions.