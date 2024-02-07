13 Investigates why twice as many teachers have left HISD this school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite her love of teaching history, Paula Hoffman left her job at Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School shortly after the winter break.

"Everybody has an escape hatch and everybody's thinking about, 'what is my limit? When am I going to leave,'" Hoffman said.

Hoffman is among about 600 teachers who have left the Houston Independent School District during the middle of the school year.

13 Investigates found that's twice as many as the roughly 300 HISD teachers who left during the same timeframe last year. We went straight to Superintendent Mike Miles and his head of human resources to find out why.

"As radical as this sounds, and I don't think any other chief HR officer would state this: If you don't want to be here or it's not working for you, then that's okay," said Jessica Neyman, HISD's Chief Human Resources Officer.

In a conversation like we've never had before, HISD tells 13 Investigates' Kevin Ozebek most of the teachers who left were from schools under Miles' New Education System model.

