2 people injured when shots fired on crowd during fight at taqueria in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured after shots were fired at a crowd outside of a Mexican restaurant in southwest Houston Friday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened after a large fight at the taqueria on Hillcroft Avenue near Highstar Drive at about 10 p.m.

Commander D. Crawford said one witness told officers that a woman went to her vehicle, came back, and began shooting rounds into the crowd.

One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg, according to police. She is expected to be OK.

Another victim, a man, suffered from a minor injury, but police didn't say he was shot.

Police don't have a description of the suspect other than she is a Hispanic woman.