Suspects wanted in smash and grab at Family Dollar in Rosenberg caught on Southwest Freeway

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Several suspects were arrested after a smash and grab at a Family Dollar in Rosenberg Wednesday morning.
Police say they were doing surveillance at the store on Avenue H when the burglary happened.
Two of the suspects drove into Houston, but were caught by police on the Southwest Freeway near Greenbriar.
The group may be responsible for other burglaries.
