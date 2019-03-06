Suspects wanted in smash and grab at Family Dollar in Rosenberg caught on Southwest Freeway

Several people arrested for breaking into Family Dollar store in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Several suspects were arrested after a smash and grab at a Family Dollar in Rosenberg Wednesday morning.

Police say they were doing surveillance at the store on Avenue H when the burglary happened.

Two of the suspects drove into Houston, but were caught by police on the Southwest Freeway near Greenbriar.

The group may be responsible for other burglaries.
