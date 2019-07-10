Suspects crash truck into Highland Village Apple store again

Central officers are at 4000 Westheimer on a smash and grab. Stolen truck was used to make entry. 202 pic.twitter.com/yKKMMv9j9f — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a burglary of an Apple store where a stolen truck was used to crash into the front doors of the business.According to police, four suspects in masks crashed the truck into the Highland Village store early Wednesday morning.Police say the suspects grabbed Apple accessories and were in the store less than 30 seconds.Authorities say the truck has been found abandoned. It was reported stolen Tuesday.The front wall of glass will have to be replaced for the second time in two years.This is the second time a stolen truck was used to crash into the Highland Village store. The first burglary was in June 2018.An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was inside the Apple Store overnight to provide security.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.