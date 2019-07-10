Suspects crash truck into Highland Village Apple store again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a burglary of an Apple store where a stolen truck was used to crash into the front doors of the business.

According to police, four suspects in masks crashed the truck into the Highland Village store early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspects grabbed Apple accessories and were in the store less than 30 seconds.

Authorities say the truck has been found abandoned. It was reported stolen Tuesday.


The front wall of glass will have to be replaced for the second time in two years.

This is the second time a stolen truck was used to crash into the Highland Village store. The first burglary was in June 2018.

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was inside the Apple Store overnight to provide security.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonburglarysmash and grabapple
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News