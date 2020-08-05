Video shows armed robber removing plastic barrier to get to clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two armed robbers who were caught on video lifting a plastic barrier to get access to a convenience store clerk behind the counter in north Houston.
It happened around 7 a.m. on July 5 when two men entered the Star Shop in the 3800 block of Little York Road.
Video from a surveillance camera in the store shows one suspect lifting the barrier to jump over the counter while the second suspect ran around the counter.
The clerk is also seen trying to open the cash register. As one of the men holds his gun against the clerk's side, the other pushes his weapon against the worker's head.
The suspects then ran out after taking the money and some boxes of cigarettes.
Police said one of the suspects was a Black man between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red shoes. The second suspect was also a Black man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches, wearing a gray pullover, black pants, red mask and gray shoes.
Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the suspects' arrest. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website to report any tips.
