Suspected serial rapist wanted in connection with at least 3 attacks across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man they say is a serial rapist responsible for multiple attacks between early 2019 to January 2020.
Brandon Jay Carter, 28, is charged with felony aggravated sexual assault and credit/debit card abuse.
Police said during a press conference Tuesday that he's linked to at least three cases: two in Greenspoint and one in west Houston along Richmond and the Beltway.
Investigators believe Carter stalks his female victims and breaks into their apartment at night while they're asleep or he approaches them armed with a pistol as they're entering or leaving their home.
Police say that, after Carter threatens the women, he bounds them with zip ties and makes sure they can't see anything by blindfolding them and then, sexually assaults them.
He then allegedly removes any evidence that could connect him to the crimes.
In the case in west Houston, detectives say Carter stalked his victim and forced her back into her apartment at gunpoint as she was leaving for work. Police say he then made her cover her head and even stole items from her apartment and used her debit card.
Carter is known to have lived in the Greenspoint area and has been known to stay in motels with friends.
Authorities say the victims are Hispanic and black women who range in age from 20 to 42.
Anyone with information on where Carter may be or who believes they may have been one of his victims is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
