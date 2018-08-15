Suspected drunk driver crashes into fire truck in north Houston

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a fire truck, officials say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspected drunk driver crashed into a fire truck in north Houston Wednesday morning, official say.

Officials give an update on the crash involving a driver and fire truck.


This happened around 3:30 a.m. as a fire truck from Station 56 was returning to the station. The truck was backing up across Little York near Homestead when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala slammed into it.

"We were doing a routine, coming back from a call, backing in with the lights flashing, and the traffic signal was on red, and a vehicle just pulled out. We suspect the driver had been drinking alcohol and may have been impaired in some way," said HFD District Chief Eric Hutzley.

A firefighter says the driver told him that he had been drinking before the crash.

Both the driver of the Impala and a firefighter were taken to the hospital. The firefighter was complaining of shoulder pain.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News the driver of the car had injuries to his legs. He had to be cut out of his vehicle.

Both of them are expected to be okay.

A driver crashed into a fire truck.

