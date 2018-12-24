Two HPD officers have been transported, one via Life Flight & the other via ambulance, to Memorial Hermann Hospital with serious injuries & burns following a crash with another vehicle at 10100 Telephone. The patrol vehicle caught fire. A PIO will be en route to the hospital. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 24, 2018

A suspected drunk driver has been arrested following a fiery crash that injured Houston police officers in southeast Houston, police say.According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the crash happened overnight at the 10100 block of Telephone Road when the officers were responding to a call of an officer in need of assistance. While en route, a vehicle turned in front of the officers nearly causing a head-on collision.The officers' patrol vehicle flipped multiple times and caught on fire.Chief Avecedo said the passenger officer, Alonzo Reid, was able to exit the vehicle to search for help. When Officer Reid found a passerby, they were able to get back to the scene where the vehicle had crashed. Reid and the witness were able to rescue the driver officer, John Daily.Officer Daily was transported the hospital by life flight, while officer Reid was transported by ambulance.Acevedo says Officer Daily sustained serious burns to 50 percent of his body and is currently fighting for his life. Officer Reid sustained some burns, but not as severe and is expected to make a full recovery.The suspected drunk driver is described as a 24-year-old man. Chief Acevedo says the suspect was not injured in the crash and has been arrested for driving under the influence and faces multiple felony charges.