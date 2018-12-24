Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash that injured HPD officers in SE Houston

Chief Acevedo says Officer John Daily sustained serious burns to 50 percent of his body and is currently fighting for his life.

By and T.J. Parker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspected drunk driver has been arrested following a fiery crash that injured Houston police officers in southeast Houston, police say.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the crash happened overnight at the 10100 block of Telephone Road when the officers were responding to a call of an officer in need of assistance. While en route, a vehicle turned in front of the officers nearly causing a head-on collision.

The officers' patrol vehicle flipped multiple times and caught on fire.

Chief Avecedo said the passenger officer, Alonzo Reid, was able to exit the vehicle to search for help. When Officer Reid found a passerby, they were able to get back to the scene where the vehicle had crashed. Reid and the witness were able to rescue the driver officer, John Daily.

Chief Art Acevedo updates on the officers injured during a crash involving suspected drunk driver.



Officer Daily was transported the hospital by life flight, while officer Reid was transported by ambulance.

Acevedo says Officer Daily sustained serious burns to 50 percent of his body and is currently fighting for his life. Officer Reid sustained some burns, but not as severe and is expected to make a full recovery.

An officer is in the fight for his life after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.



The suspected drunk driver is described as a 24-year-old man. Chief Acevedo says the suspect was not injured in the crash and has been arrested for driving under the influence and faces multiple felony charges.

