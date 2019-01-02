HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --Authorities arrested a suspect connected to a series of celebrity and high-end home burglaries around Hollywood.
Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of a rash of thefts all over the Hollywood Hills area, where celebrities such as Usher, Jason Derulo and Adam Lambert were targeted.
Between 2017 and 2018, authorities said Ackerman is suspected of stealing fine wine, jewelry, rare artwork, and designer clothing.
A search warrant was served at a residence and storage unit in September and authorities found more than 2,000 items. Authorities did not give a specific dollar amount on how much the items were worth, but said it totaled "millions of dollars."
Authorities said Ackerman would tour open homes and come back later to steal items he'd canvassed. Detectives were working to see what sort of team Ackerman may have had and who helped in the thefts.
Detectives also said the thefts were sophisticated and involved manipulated surveillance videos.
Anyone who wants to see if their items may have been stolen can go to hollywoodburglary.smugmug.com.
Authorities also urged anyone who may have been a victim to contact the LAPD.