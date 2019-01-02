Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebrities in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities arrested a suspect connected to a series of celebrity and high-end home burglaries around Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Authorities arrested a suspect connected to a series of celebrity and high-end home burglaries around Hollywood.

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of a rash of thefts all over the Hollywood Hills area, where celebrities such as Usher, Jason Derulo and Adam Lambert were targeted.

Between 2017 and 2018, authorities said Ackerman is suspected of stealing fine wine, jewelry, rare artwork, and designer clothing.

A search warrant was served at a residence and storage unit in September and authorities found more than 2,000 items. Authorities did not give a specific dollar amount on how much the items were worth, but said it totaled "millions of dollars."

Authorities said Ackerman would tour open homes and come back later to steal items he'd canvassed. Detectives were working to see what sort of team Ackerman may have had and who helped in the thefts.

Detectives also said the thefts were sophisticated and involved manipulated surveillance videos.

Anyone who wants to see if their items may have been stolen can go to hollywoodburglary.smugmug.com.

Authorities also urged anyone who may have been a victim to contact the LAPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
residential burglaryburglaryarrestcelebrityu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Show More
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
TxDOT invites Texans to offer their input on rail projects
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More News