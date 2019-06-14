Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Houston taco truck owner, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a Houston taco truck owner has been arrested.Anthony Conway, 21, was arrested Thursday night, according to sources.Conway is facing a capital murder charge in the death of taco truck owner Enrique Ramirez-Ayala.Police say the 49-year-old businessman was leaving the Post Oak Corner Store on South Post Oak near Willowmine Way last Thursday when he was ambushed by four men.Investigators said the suspects robbed Ramirez-Ayala and shot him multiple times outside the store before taking off in a vehicle.According to store manager Alex Ali, Ramirez-Ayala was inside playing game machines, and said he'd be right back.But as Ramirez-Ayala left the store, a white car pulled up and four masked men jumped out.Police said the suspects pushed him around, and Ali saw them arguing. The men shot him in the chest and drove off.Investigators believe Ramirez-Ayala may have been targeted because he was a local business owner known to carry money.It's also possible Conway may have known his routine, police said.Ali said he tried to help Ramirez-Ayala, but he passed away within seconds.