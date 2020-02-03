Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Sleepy fan goes viral for mid-game nap in Miami

SAN FRANCISCO -- One man's Super Bowl nap is getting serious online laughs after a woman at Hard Rock Stadium tweeted video of him sleeping in the middle of the action as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The woman says she caught him snoozing during the first quarter of the game.

He eventually woke up and his friend showed him that he was trending online.

It had the internet asking what was so uninteresting about the game that caused him to doze off in his expensive Super Bowl seat.

Others posed the possibility of the man only being there to watch the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Either way, he was awake to see most of the action as the 49ers suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsentertainmentnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News