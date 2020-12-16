Spring Woods HS student takes in-person exam in hazmat suit to protect family from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch ISD family said the district isn't taking the pandemic seriously enough. The family wanted the district to waive a requirement that virtual learners take some of their final exams on campus.Mason Kalkofen and his parents, Margarita and Karl, told Eyewitness News he showed up to Spring Woods High School Wednesday in full personal protective gear. They worried about him contracting the virus on campus and spreading it to his mother who is at high risk and could suffer severe medical complications."I'm having to go in a hazmat suit," said Mason. "That way I can protect my family."Mason's mother and father told ABC13 they tried every avenue to get the district to make an exemption. They also noted they've received multiple letters this month about positive cases on campus."I don't want to get sick," said Margarita. "I don't want to end up in a hospital. I don't want my husband to end up in the hospital because the school district doesn't care."Spring Branch ISD released a lengthy statement to ABC13. They said they're following state guidelines and safety is of at most importance during this pandemic.