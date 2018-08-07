The owner of a Massachusetts market was caught on camera chasing down thieves with a baseball bat.The men had just robbed his store, while his daughter was working inside. When she hit the panic button, her father arrived within 90 seconds and saw the men running out with bags filled with cigarettes and lottery tickets.Surveillance cameras show the store owner jumping out of his vehicle with a baseball bat in hand and running after the crooks.Police arrived seconds later and ended up catching one of the suspects. But the thief being chased by the store owner with the baseball bat got away.