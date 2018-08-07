Store owner does not hesitate to chase down robbers with baseball bat

EMBED </>More Videos

This father did not hesitate to chase after these robbers.

By
The owner of a Massachusetts market was caught on camera chasing down thieves with a baseball bat.

The men had just robbed his store, while his daughter was working inside. When she hit the panic button, her father arrived within 90 seconds and saw the men running out with bags filled with cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Surveillance cameras show the store owner jumping out of his vehicle with a baseball bat in hand and running after the crooks.

Police arrived seconds later and ended up catching one of the suspects. But the thief being chased by the store owner with the baseball bat got away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Show More
Save hundreds on back-to-school shopping at the thrift shop
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to boy robbed at lemonade stand
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
Houston Methodist celebrates new state-of-the art facility
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
More News