Spring ISD teacher's aide caught on camera hitting student across the head

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A Spring ISD paraprofessional is accused of hitting a student at Dueitt Middle School.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to social media.

In the video, the aide could be seen hitting a student on the head. Students said the video had circulated around the school and was shared.

One of the students decided to show her mother, who called ABC13.

"That's a teacher hitting a student like that?" Georgia Parker asked.

"The teacher has to go," Joan Gomez added.

In a statement, the district said they were aware of the video. The staff member has been removed from her duties.

Spring ISD released the following statement:
"A Dueitt Middle School paraprofessional was removed from her duties after school administration was made aware of the video. Though preliminary statements collected indicate that the student and the paraprofessional may have been engaging in playful behavior, the district considers the behavior unacceptable. The district is currently performing a full investigation into the matter. We believe students learn best in a safe, orderly environment, and this behavior does not represent our district's values."
