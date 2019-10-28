Sports

Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- Three women behind home plate are getting widespread attention after they flashed Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened during the bottom of the 7th inning at Nationals Park, when the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman was at bat.

A woman who goes by the handle JuliaRose_33 on Twitter said she and a second woman were banned by Major League Baseball for the incident.

She shared a photo of what appeared to be a letter from David L. Thomas, Vice President of Security & Ballpark Operations at MLB.

"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business," the letter read.

"You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely," the message, which appeared to be signed by Thomas, continued.

MLB released a statement about the matter to ABC13:

"The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals Fan Code of Conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility."

Fans can find the code of conduct on the team's website.



The second woman, Lauren Summer, said in response to one media outlet that there was actually a third woman named Kayla Lauren involved in the incident.

Some online users are coming to the women's defense, saying that the league shouldn't ban them because they were trying to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The women spoke to ABC13 saying that they pulled the incident to raise awareness for breast cancer.



Though the incident seemed to distract some fans, it didn't throw Gerrit Cole or the rest of the Astros off their game.

The Astros won 7-1 and are now just one game away from capturing their second World Series title in just three years.

Gerrit Cole is an overpowering force for the Houston Astros, using more than just his baseball skill to help his team.



The shirt had so much demand that it crashed the creator's website.

