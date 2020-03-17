Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
Brady turns 43 in August. His next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January. Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.