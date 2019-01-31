Tiffany Smith, whose husband, Rick Smith, took an extended leave of absence from his duties as the Houston Texans' general manager, has died.On Thursday, Smith said his wife lost her battle with breast cancer.In a statement, the former Texans GM said:After the end of the 2017 season, Rick Smith said he was stepping away from his duties with the team to help his wife in her cancer battle.At the time, he said he expected to return to the team."This is a comma, not a period," he said.The Texans then hired Brian Gaine, a former front-office assistant with the Buffalo Bills, as general manager.Smith was Houston's general manager for 12 seasons after taking over in 2006.