DRAW HISTORY: Minute Maid Park portrait uses every Astros player in history

Daniel Duffy's newest Astros piece is a must have.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
If you're looking for some new art to decorate your sports cave, then we have just the thing.

Daniel Duffy created an incredible piece of word art that shows Minute Maid Park with the roof open and the Houston skyline, using every player in Houston Astros history.
RELATED: Man creates incredible Jose Altuve art made up of words and numbers

From Carlos Correa to Pedro Astacio, Duffy made sure to include everyone who's ever donned a 'Stros jersey on his canvas.

The art is available on Duffy's website, Art of Words, for $49.99.

This might be one of the most unique pieces of art inspired by the Astros' World Series victory.

Report a Typo
