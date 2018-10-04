PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --If you're looking for some new art to decorate your sports cave, then we have just the thing.
Daniel Duffy created an incredible piece of word art that shows Minute Maid Park with the roof open and the Houston skyline, using every player in Houston Astros history.
From Carlos Correa to Pedro Astacio, Duffy made sure to include everyone who's ever donned a 'Stros jersey on his canvas.
The art is available on Duffy's website, Art of Words, for $49.99.