If you ask Houston Texans fans which team they would most want to beat this season, it would probably be the Dallas Cowboys.There's a lot of civic pride on the line this Sunday night.Houston and Dallas have played against each other just four times in the regular season.Houston won the first matchup at Reliant Stadium in 2002, but have since lost the last three games.The largest margin of victory was on Oct. 15, 2006, when Terrell Owens caught three touchdowns to beat David Carr and the Texans.Sunday's game will be the first time since 2010 the two teams have played in both preseason and regular season.The Texans have some minor bragging rights by beating the Cowboys earlier in the preseason, but the eyes of Texas will all be on the game this Sunday.