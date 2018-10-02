SPORTS

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys: A look at the football rivalry

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at the Texans and Cowboys rivalry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you ask Houston Texans fans which team they would most want to beat this season, it would probably be the Dallas Cowboys.

There's a lot of civic pride on the line this Sunday night.

Houston and Dallas have played against each other just four times in the regular season.

Houston won the first matchup at Reliant Stadium in 2002, but have since lost the last three games.

The largest margin of victory was on Oct. 15, 2006, when Terrell Owens caught three touchdowns to beat David Carr and the Texans.

Sunday's game will be the first time since 2010 the two teams have played in both preseason and regular season.

The Texans have some minor bragging rights by beating the Cowboys earlier in the preseason, but the eyes of Texas will all be on the game this Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansDallas CowboysnflfootballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby Oct. 5
Astros playoff pep rally set Wednesday at Houston City Hall
Rockets fans to get Harden MVP bobblehead on opening night
Expert picks for the 2018 MLB postseason
More Sports
Top Stories
2 exposed to powdery substance at Cruz's campaign office
Police swarm Church's Chicken in NW Houston after shooting
Surveillance camera captures dad beating 6-year-old son
Girl in heartbreaking viral video meets her Houston Astros
Astros playoff pep rally set Wednesday at Houston City Hall
Rockets fans to get Harden MVP bobblehead on opening night
New Health Museum exhibit lets you try on someone else's body
Trial starts for man accused of killing pizzeria employee
Show More
Man found guilty for murder could face life in prison
Astros fans can get Lyft discount to weekend's ALDS games
Deer Park man who died for 22 minutes brought back to life
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Man arrested after stealing car from woman he met online
More News