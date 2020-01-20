Sports

Super Bowl-bound 49er celebrates with shirt of his shirtless QB

SANTA CLARA, California -- After the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, a locker room joke played out during the press conference.

Tight end George Kittle walked in wearing a custom Jimmy Garoppolo T-shirt that the quarterback had autographed.

Kittle says he had to get back at Garoppolo after the quarterback showed up earlier in the week wearing a T-shirt with Kittle on it.

Kittle added he figured he would wear his "Jimmy G" shirt for a special occasion and advancing to the Super Bowl would certainly qualify.

When asked about the shirt Garoppolo said he thought it was a nice shirt and joked maybe we might see it in the team store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniasan francisco 49ersjimmy garoppolofunny videobuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston business owner allegedly shot to death by wife
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
15-year-old with autism killed in arson, police say
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
Show More
Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to party
Inmate accused of killing convicted child molester during attack
Traffic returns to all lanes on I-10 San Jacinto River bridge
EaDo has endless nightlife choices for all
More TOP STORIES News