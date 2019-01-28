Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips may have had some tried and true Houston Oilers fans doing a double take when he arrived in Atlanta Sunday night for the Super Bowl.Wade's outfit was a nod to his dad, former head coach of the Houston Oilers, Bum Phillips.Bum passed away in 2013 at the age of 90.But Wade was the spitting image of his football legend father during his arrival, wearing a cowboy hat, blue track suit and a coat that was quite similar to the kind Bum used to wear.There's no word if the jacket does belong to the great Bum, but either way, his son pulled it off well!The Rams will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.